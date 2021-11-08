New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has admitted he is concerned by the current injury situation.

The Blaugrana have been in the midst of an injury crisis throughout this season, losing a number of key players.

Midfielder Pedri has barely featured this season, while Martin Braithwaite has been ruled out for much of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Ansu Fati has suffered two setbacks since his return from a long-term absence and both Nico Gonzalez and Eric Garcia joined the injury list over the weekend.

A report emerged this morning claiming that Xavi was not happy with the physio department and that he has been in talks with director Mateu Alemany over fixing it.

It’s claimed long-term fitness boss Ricard Pruna could return to the club under Xavi, and the new Blaugrana head coach has now admitted that he is concerned with the current situation.

He said during his official unveiling earlier today: “We are worried like everyone in the club. We will try to get all the players available for the most games possible.

“We have to speak with the club and recover the players.”