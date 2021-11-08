Sevilla have suffered a key injury blow amid a solid start to the season.

Despite some difficulties along the way, Julen Lopetegui‘s men head into the international break in a fine position.

Sevilla are currently in third place, just one point behind league-leaders Real Sociedad with a game in-hand.

That’s thanks, in part, to a Gran Derbi win over Real Betis during the weekend, Los Nervionenses getting the job done against their fierce rivals away from home.

But they did so without star striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who remains out injured.

It was believed En-Nesyri would return ahead of the Betis clash, but it has since been confirmed he has suffered a setback.

The 24-year-old has played just one of Sevilla’s last six games due to his niggling muscular injury,

And it now looks as though he will miss even more action due to a fresh setback.

According to Radio Marca via Estadio Deportivo, En-Nesyri’s setback could keep him out until the the end of January or the start of February.

En-Nesyri was Sevilla’s highest scorer last season with 18 goals, but he has only scored three this season due to his injury troubles.

He will now miss a big chunk of Sevilla’s title race, while he also looks set to miss Morocco’s African Cup of Nations campaign in January.