Sevilla director has revealed his message to the players ahead of their Gran Derbi win over Real Betis.

Los Nervionenses claimed a 2-0 away win over their most fierce rivals on Saturday night in a game that was largely conditioned by the sending off of Guido Rodriguez just before half time.

Still, Sevilla made their dominance count with two second-half goals, Carlos Alena scoring a screamer before Hector Bellerin turned out into his own net.

The win is far more than just three points for Sevilla with El Gran Derbi being one of the most intense derby clashes across the whole of Spain.

And to win away from home at Estadio Benito Villamarin is extra special for Sevilla and the fans who made the short trip to the game.

It’s also that much more special for the club’s general director Monchi, who lives and breathes Sevilla.

Speaking after the game, as detailed by Marca, he said: “Sevilla is not my job, it’s my life.

“It hasn’t been an easy week after the defeat to Lille. The team responded well with the right concentration and with adequate management. We had the game in our hands.

“It’s not just another win. It’s a very special game because there are many feelings at play.

“This morning, I spoke with the players and I told them, beyond the passion, the are three points at play to try to be within the top four.

“We are going to continue thinking of the priority objective. When there are five games left, we will see where we are.”