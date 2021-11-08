Joan Laporta has issued some vague details on Barcelona’s deal with Al-Sadd, while setting objectives for new boss Xavi Hernandez.

Laporta did not make the trip to Doha to negotiate with Al-Sadd, sending directors Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste to strike a deal.

It took a number of days to get the deal done, but it was eventually tied up, and Xavi had to pay some of his own release clause.

Barcelona couldn’t afford Xavi’s €5million release clause, and that meant they and Xavi paid towards the deal.

It’s believed Xavi will get some of the money back if he fulfils promotional events in Qatar over the coming years.

Though, Barca president Laporta refused to go into that level of detail during Xavi’s official presentation.

He said: “The release with Al-Sadd? The club and Xavi have put their part in it and we have achieved the goal. This is the summary.”

During the presentation, Laporta also set some goals for Xavi to achieve this season, now that he is officially in charge.

Barca are currently in ninth place in La Liga, but Laporta has made it clear that a fourth-place finish or above is required to ensure Champions League qualification.

“To qualify among the top 4 and advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League is necessary to continue to maintain our prestige,” said Laporta.

“Not only do we have to qualify among the top 4, we have to compete.”