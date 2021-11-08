Diego Simeone has made a striking admission following Atletico Madrid’s late collapse against Valencia.

Atleti established a 3-1 lead against Valencia at Mestalla, leading thanks to goals from Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Simé Vrsaljko.

But despite leading heading into stoppage time, Atleti could only leave the East Coast with a point.

Two stoppage time goals from Hugo Duro saw Valencia take a point, Jose Bordalas scoring twice in stoppage time to take a point for the second time in two weeks.

The draw is a very disappointing one for Atletico, especially after last week’s Champions League defeat to Liverpool, but Simeone has told his players that it is he who is to blame.

Speaking to Movistar+ after the game, the Argentine said: “We have out in an extraordinary performance for 80/85 minutes.

“The shame is that we can’t get these points back. They, in the end, gave everything to get a goal. We were ready and concentrated but Valencia deserved the draw.

“What I have said to the team is that it’s hard to lose these points, but I can’t just make it about the final five minutes without (highlighting) the work that we have done after Liverpool and the big game the team has had.

“You pay for errors in football. It has been a really great game, with 80-85 very good minutes, a lot of personality and unfortunately, sometimes we get it right…today we were wrong.

“It’s the coach’s fault.”

Atleti now sit in fourth place heading into the international break, five points behind leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

Next up, Los Rojiblancos will face Osasuna at home before a key Champions League clash with AC Milan.