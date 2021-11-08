Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has details what Eden Hazard is doing behind the scenes to return to his highest level.

Hazard‘s Real Madrid move has not gone to plan so far, the winger joining Los Blancos for well over €100million in 2019.

Since then, Hazard made just 40 league appearances across two season plus what has been played of the current campaign.

Injuries have plagued the Belgian, but even now that he is back fit, he is struggling to convince Carlo Ancelotti.

He was overlooked in the absence of Rodrygo on Saturday night as Real Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano, Marco Asensio getting the nod instead.

And Ancelotti has admitted himself that Hazard is not currently first choice, with Rodrygo in pole position on the right-hand side currently.

But as Hazard’s struggles continue, Belgium boss Martinez has spoken about the situation, revealing the work the 30-year-old does behind the scenes.

“It’s an unusual situation. We hoped it wouldn’t go like this,” he told Belgian outlet HLN.

“But this is football. I have seen that he is medically well. He is completely in form.

“We have a good relationship with Real Madrid. We know that he does extra work to maintain the best form possible.

“Eden wants to do as much as possible to reach his highest level.”

Speaking about how Hazard can regain some form during Belgium’s World Cup qualifiers with Estonia and Wales over this week and next, Martinez added: “This international period is a chance to play. It’s not an ideal situation.

“But it won’t worry us until Eden stops enjoying football.

“At the moment, it is not the case. I think he can end the season strongly.”