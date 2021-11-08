Barcelona are set to unveil new head coach Xavi Hernandez later today.

After a busy week in Doha for Barca directors Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste, a deal was finally struck for Xavi to leave Al-Sadd and replace Ronald Koeman.

The former Barca midfielder returned from Qatar after six years on Saturday, touching down in Catalonia, where he spent almost all of his life and the majority of his career with Barcelona.

He makes the move after two years in charge of Al-Sadd and four years before that as a player.

And Xavi will finally be unveiled to supporters today after more than a week of waiting for Culés.

The unveiling will take place at Camp Nou, where fans are invited to come along and welcome their club legend back to the club.

The event will start at 1pm and both Xavi and club president Joan Laporta will address the supporters.

According to Mundo Deportivo, a minimum of 25,000 supports will be in attendance this afternoon.

That’s some welcome.