Here are your Spanish football headlines for November 8.

Sevilla take El Gran Derbi

Sevilla took the spoils in El Gran Derbi as they saw off fierce rivals Real Betis away from home.

A red card for Guido Rodriguez at the end of the first half all-but defined the game.

The goals came from Marcus Acuna and an own goal from Hector Bellerin as Sevilla bounced back from a Champions League defeat during the week and Betis lost their third straight game across all competitions.

Barca injuries

Barcelona have a number of injury problems heading into the international break following their collapse against Celta Vigo.

The three-goal collapse to draw against Celta was just part of the bad news for Barca on Saturday as they lost three players to injury.

Ansu Fati suffered a hamstring injury, Eric Garcia has been diagnosed with an overload in the calf, while Nico Gonzalez has an overload in one of his adductors.

Xavi Hernandez might just take over a pretty bare Barca side, though all three will not get two weeks to recover.

Trippier blow

Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier suffered an injury setback over the weekend.

Atleti were another team to give up a lead, drawing 3-3 with Valencia having lead 3-1, and during the game, Trippier hobbled off with a shoulder injury.

It has since been confirmed that he has suffered a subluxation of the clavicle.

That effectively means the clavicle is not functioning as it should, likely because it is displaced/dislocated.