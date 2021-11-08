Xavi Hernandez is said to be keen to improve Barcelona’s physio department amid a series of injury issues.

The Blaugrana‘s physios have come under a lot of criticism and pressure this season amid an ongoing injury crisis.

Over the weekend, Barca suffered another three setbacks, and it’s becoming all too common.

The latest issues saw Ansu Fati, Nico Gonzalez and Eric Garcia pick up respective injuries, and for former, it is the second setback in recent weeks.

Issues have piled up elsewhere, too, with Martin Braithwaite ruled out for much of the season and Pedri spending much of the season so far absent.

According to Marca, such issues have caused tension between the Barca stars and the physio department.

Ronald Koeman is also said to have fallen out with them over the injury crisis, and according to the report, new head coach Xavi is actively trying to find answers.

It’s claimed Xavi is in discussions with director Mateu Alemany over the issue and is likely to appoint long-term fitness boss Ricard Pruna.