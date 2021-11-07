Zinedine Zidane the second favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Manchester United suffered a humbling 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford yesterday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side were vastly superior to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s, dominating possession of the football and ensuring United didn’t even have a chance to lay a glove on them.

The nature of the defeat has, according to Diario AS, led to several important voices calling for Solskjaer to be replaced.

Zinedine Zidane has again surfaced as a candidate, even though sources close to the former Real Madrid coach have always maintained that it’s highly unlikely he’d consider joining United.

Zidane is waiting for the French national team to call for him or, failing that, a club with a winning structure clearly in place. United, in the midst of severe turbulence, don’t have that.

Despite this, Zidane is the second favourite to take over at Old Trafford according to the bookmakers. Brendan Rodgers, currently in charge of Leicester City, is the favourite.