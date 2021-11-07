Watch: Stefan Savic’s own goal gets Valencia back on level terms against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid travelled to Mestalla today to face Valencia.

Diego Simeone’s men were looking to bounce back from their disappointment in the Champions League during the week, when they were beaten 2-0 and outclassed by Liverpool at Anfield.

Atletico were fourth going into the game, two points behind Sevilla in third, three behind Real Sociedad in second and five behind leaders Real Madrid.

Valencia were down in eleventh, although in the knowledge they could leapfrog Espanyol and Barcelona and go eighth should they win. Los Che beat regional rivals Villarreal 2-0 last weekend.

Valencia 1-1 Atletico Madrid | Savic own goal pic.twitter.com/9LZyDtRWxH — 𝖥𝖠𝖲𝖳 𝖦𝖮𝖠𝖫𝖲 🦅 (@IFAST66) November 7, 2021

Atletico took the lead in the 35th minute.

Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa combined beautifully before threading a through ball into Luis Suarez. El Pistolero was customarily clinical, finishing coolly to score his seventh goal of the season.

Valencia got back on level terms five minutes into the second half. Goncalo Guedes’ cross from the right side deflected off Stefan Savic and nestled in the back of the net.