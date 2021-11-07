Watch: Antoine Griezmann scores golazo to regain Atletico Madrid’s lead at Valencia

Atletico Madrid travelled to Mestalla today to face Valencia.

Diego Simeone’s men were looking to bounce back from their disappointment in the Champions League during the week, when they were beaten 2-0 and outclassed by Liverpool at Anfield.

Atletico took the lead in the 35th minute.

Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa combined beautifully before threading a through ball into Luis Suarez. El Pistolero was customarily clinical, finishing coolly to score his seventh goal of the season.

Antoine Griezmann hit a rocket! 💥 pic.twitter.com/I5V2frT4hi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 7, 2021

Valencia got back on level terms five minutes into the second half. Goncalo Guedes’ cross from the right side deflected off Stefan Savic and nestled in the back of the net.

Atletico hit back in a matter of minutes, however. Griezmann picked the ball up and ran from deep, with Suarez making a run that opened up space for the Frenchman and enable him to fire a left-footed rocket into the top corner of the net from distance.