Villarreal end eventful week with 1-0 defeat of Getafe

Villarreal ended an eventful week with a 1-0 defeat of Getafe at La Ceramica on Sunday afternoon.

Manu Trigueros scored the decisive goal in the tenth minute, assisted by Paco Alcacer.

Alcacer also had the ball in the net himself three minutes before half-time, only for VAR to rule out the goal.

El entrenador del #Villarreal, @UnaiEmery_, ha cumplido 5⃣0⃣ partidos en @LaLiga con el Submarino tras el triunfo de hoy ante el @GetafeCF (1-0). ¡Enhorabuena, míster 👏!#VillarrealGetafe

The result is important as it arrests Villarreal’s poor run of form.

Unai Emery had begun to come under pressure, but today’s win was a fine way of celebrating his 50th game in charge of the club.

#VillarrealGetafe | 1-0 ⏱ 90'+ 3' | ¡Final en el Estadio de la Cerámica ⌛️🔚! El Submarino suma tres puntos importantísimos y merecidos tras un choque de dominio y ocasiones amarillas.

He had been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United during the week, only to decide against returning to England and instead re-committing to a future with the Yellow Submarine.

Villarreal now sit 12th in the table, two points behind eleventh-placed Espanyol, tenth-placed Valencia and ninth-placed Barcelona.

Getafe are rock-bottom with just six points to their name, five points from safety.