Sevilla clinch derby win at Real Betis, Vinicius Jr’s €1bn clause and Iniesta backs Xavi at Barcelona

Sevilla clinch El Gran Derbi win at Real Betis

Sevilla have secured bragging rights in their huge Andalucian derby clash at Real Betis with a 2-0 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The game tipped before the break as Guido Rodriguez was dismissed for a second booking.

The advantage boosted Lopetegui’s visitors as Marcos Acuna bulleted them in front on 55 minutes before Hector Bellerin’s late own goal.

Real Madrid want €1bn Vini Jr exit clause

Real Madrid will push for a €1bn release clause to be included in Vinicius Junior’s new contract.

According to reports from Diario AS, Vini Jr is ready to sign a new long term contract at the end of the season, which will extend his current deal to 2028.

Alongside an increase in length, the new deal will also include a significant wage jump, to an annual salary of €8m.

Iniesta backs Xavi to succeed on Barcelona return

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta has offered his full support to former midfield partner Xavi ahead of his Camp Nou return.

Despite having just over two seasons of managerial experience with Qatari side Al Sadd, Barcelona are confident of a new golden age under the former Spain international and Iniesta agrees.

Images via Getty Images