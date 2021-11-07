Real Sociedad reclaim La Liga top spot with Osasuna win and struggling Elche draw at Mallorca

Real Sociedad have retaken top spot in La Liga ahead of the international break thanks to a late 2-0 win away at Osasuna.

La Real were under pressure ahead of their trip to El Sadar with Real Madrid edging ahead of them after yesterday’s 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

However, the Basque side showed their quality throughout in this tie with David Silva and Adnan Januzaj kept our before the break.

But despite the tension ramping up in the final stages, midfield star Mikel Merino produced a vital flash of quality as he bulleted them in front before Januzaj sealed it with a late spot kick.

MAGNIFIQUE MIKEL MERINO QUI VA FAIRE CA CONTRE LE CLUB DE SON ENFANCE #OsasunaRealSociedad pic.twitter.com/kr2EsimeAg — Le Football en VOD LIII (@SerkanC75457020) November 7, 2021

Down at the bottom of the table there was also a draw for struggling Elche as they fought back to tie 2-2 away at Mallorca.

Mallorca had chances to build a strong lead in the opening hour but a quickfire five minutes flurry decided the contest late on.

Lucas Boye pounced on a defensive error to put Elche in front before Salva Sevilla immediately equalised from the penalty spot.

Boye raced on through to a long ball to seal retake the lead but the hosts had one final sting in the tail as Pablo Maffeo nicked an added time equaliser.

