Real Madrid want €1bn release clause in Vinicius Jr contract extension

Real Madrid will push for a €1bn release clause to be included in Vinicius Junior’s new contract.

The Brazilian star is in talks over a contract extension at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu following an outstanding start to the 2021/22 season.

The 21-year-old has netted nine goals in 16 appearances across league and European action so far this season and Carlo Ancelotti has singled him out for praise on a consistent basis.

His current deal in Madrid runs until 2025, with a release clause of €700m, however, his increased importance in Ancelotti’s side has triggered negotiations over an improved deal.

According to reports from Diario AS, Vini Jr is ready to sign a new long term agreement at the end of the season, which will extend his current deal to 2028.

Alongside an increase in length, the new deal will also include a significant wage jump, to an annual salary of €8m.

Vini Jr has stated his ongoing commitment to the club and the deal is only delayed due to other high earners being offloaded as free transfers in 2022.

 

