Andres Iniesta backs Xavi over Barcelona return

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta has offered his full support to former midfield partner Xavi ahead of his Camp Nou return.

La Blaugrana have confirmed Xavi will return to the club as their new manager in the international break with his official unveiling scheduled for tomorrow.

The pair enjoyed incredible success together in the Barcelona engine room from 2002 to 2015 with eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

However, despite having just over two seasons of managerial experience with Qatari side Al Sadd, Barcelona are confident of a new golden age under the former Spain international and Iniesta agrees.

“He’s prepared for this, and he’s been preparing and he’s trained”, as per an interview BeIN Sports, via Marca.

“He’s a perfect fit, that’s for sure. Not just because of what he knows about the club, but because he’s prepared for it.

“That’s important, not just because of what he represents as player, but as a coach. He is ready to face this challenge.

“I wish him all the luck in the world and I am convinced he will be fine because he’s ready and very excited for the challenge.”

Xavi will begin work at the club during the international break, despite the bulk of his squad being away on international duty, and an estimated 11 first team players sidelined through injury.

His first game in the dugout will be at home to Catalan neighbours Espanyol on November 20 followed by a first home game in charge against Benfica three days later.

Images via Getty Images