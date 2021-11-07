Impressive Sevilla secure derby win at Real Betis

Sevilla have secured bragging rights in their huge Andalucian derby clash at Real Betis with a 2-0 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Julen Lopetegui’s side had the dominant pre game record in El Gran Derbi with four wins and a draw in their last five meetings with their arch rivals.

The visitors have lost just once in La Liga action this season but neither side created much in a frantic opening 45 minutes.

However, the game tipped in added time before the break as Los Verdiblancos midfielder Guido Rodriguez was dismissed for a second booking.

The man advantage tipped the balance for Lopetegui’s visitors after the restart as Marcos Acuna reacted to a loose ball on the edge of the box to bullet them in front on 55 minutes.

Real Betis posed a threat on the counter in the closing stages, but their chances of a comeback were ended with 10 minutes to go, as Hector Bellerin deflected home Gonzalo Montiel’s cross for a cruel own goal.

