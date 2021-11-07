Eric Garcia joins Ansu Fati in Spain squad withdrawal

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has joined La Blaugrana teammate Ansu Fati in pulling out of the Spain squad due to injury.

Both players were forced off in the weekend 3-3 La Liga draw at Celta Vigo with Barcelona already confirming Fati’s injury as a hamstring strain.

No confirmation has been offered on Fati’s return by the club but initial estimates indicate a five week absence for the 19-year-old striker.

Garcia has now pulled out of Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad for their crunch 2022 World Cup qualification double header against Greece and Sweden next week.

Leeds United star Diego Llorente has replaced him in the squad with Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas receiving his first call up in place of Fati.

Nico Gonzalez has pulled out of Luis de la Fuente’s U21 squad, after picking up an injury in Galicia, with reports from Marca claiming new boss Xavi kicks off his tenure with 11 injured first team players.

