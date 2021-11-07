David Alaba has become an important player for Real Madrid in both attack and defence according to Marca.

Based beside Eder Militao at the centre of the defence, Madrid haven’t missed Sergio Ramos or Raphael Varane since they left for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively.

Alaba was superb against Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu last night. He provided a spectacular assist for Karim Benzema when the Frenchman made it 2-0, delivering a delicious ball from the left wing to enable him to score at the back post.

Benzema’s relationship with Vinicius has grabbed headlines this season, but there’s an argument to be made that Alaba’s partnership with Militao has been equally important in their success so far this campaign.

Last night’s victory against Rayo was the 12th match they’ve played together; of those, nine have been victories and five of them have been clean sheets. They’ve conceded six goals.