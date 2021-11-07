Alaba becoming an integral part of Madrid’s defence as Zidane linked with United

David Alaba has become an important player for Real Madrid

David Alaba has become an important player for Real Madrid in both attack and defence according to Marca.

Based beside Eder Militao at the centre of the defence, Madrid haven’t missed Sergio Ramos or Raphael Varane since they left for Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively.

Zinedine Zidane the second favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Manchester United suffered a humbling 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford yesterday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side were vastly superior to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s, dominating possession of the football and ensuring United didn’t even have a chance to lay a glove on them.

El Gran Derbi arrives with neither Real Betis nor Sevilla high on confidence

If you were to ask which of the two Seville sides comes into this game in best shape, it would be hard to give a clear answer.

One response could be that all form goes out the window for a game of such intensity and ferocity anyway. No team wants to lose this match and, right now, neither side can afford to.

