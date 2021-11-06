Xavi sends message to Barcelona fans after becoming their new coach

Barcelona have announced that they’ve appointed legendary former midfielder Xavi to be the club’s next coach.

Ronald Koeman lost his job in the aftermath of last Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano, and Xavi quickly emerged as the club’s preferred candidate.

The 41-year-old has been coaching in Qatar for the past two years, and has enjoyed great success at the helm of Al-Sadd.

Xavi Hernández returns home 6 years after his goodbye from Camp Nou 💙❤️ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 6, 2021

Barcelona revealed that Xavi has signed a deal that will take him through this season and the following two seasons after that. He’ll be presented on Monday in the Catalan capital.

He inherits a Barcelona team in rough shape. The blaugrana sit ninth in La Liga at the time of writing, closer to the relegation zone than the top of the table.

They’re second in Champions League Group E, six points but a million miles off pace-setters Bayern Munich. Catching up with that class of European elite is going to be a real challenge.

“Dear Culers, I’M COMING BACK HOME,” Xavi wrote on social media after the news broke. “I’m returning to the place that saw me grow up, I’m returning to the Club of my LIFE.

“I’m facing this challenge with the greatest of enthusiasm. I will work and fight with you all to reach together the place we deserve. THE STORY CONTINUES…”