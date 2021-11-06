Xavi returns to Barcelona as Ramos can’t get off the ground at PSG

Barcelona confirm appointment of club legend Xavi as coach

Barcelona have announced that they’ve appointed legendary former midfielder Xavi to be the club’s next coach.

Ronald Koeman lost his job in the aftermath of last Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano, and Xavi quickly emerged as the club’s preferred candidate.

Sergio Ramos still not ready to join group training at Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos has endured a torrid beginning to his Paris Saint-Germain career since joining from Real Madrid in the summer.

Ramos is yet to make his competitive debut for his new club through injury, and won’t train with the rest of his team-mates for at least another week according to El Partidazo de Cope.

Xavi sends message to Barcelona fans after becoming their new coach

“Dear Culers, I’M COMING BACK HOME,” Xavi wrote on social media after the news broke. “I’m returning to the place that saw me grow up, I’m returning to the Club of my LIFE.

“I’m facing this challenge with the greatest of enthusiasm. I will work and fight with you all to reach together the place we deserve. THE STORY CONTINUES…”

