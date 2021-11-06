WATCH: Toni Kroos nets his first goal of 2021/22 as Real Madrid lead Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid have stormed into an early 1-0 lead at home to neighbours Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos are looking to edge ahead of La Liga leaders Real Sociedad overnight with Carlo Ancelotti making two changes to his starting XI.

The Italian coach rotated Spanish international Marco Asensio into the starting XI, with Lucas Vazquez dropping to the bench, and Eduardo Camavinga in for the rested Luka Modric.

However, despite Rayo’s strong recent form, German international Toni Kroos fired home a neat opening goal on 13 minutes, in his first goal since bagging the winner against Barcelona in April.

Real Madrid cut through Rayo with an incisive counter attack and Kroos arrive in the box to steer home Marco Asensio’s cut back.

That goal has opened up the clash at both ends before the break with Randy Nteka and Oscar Trejo both denied by home keeper Thibaut Courtois and Stole Dimitrievski keeping out Marco Asensio.

Images via Getty Images