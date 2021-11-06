Watch: Memphis Depay finishes cohesive move to make it 3-0 to Barcelona

Barcelona travelled to Galicia this afternoon to take on Celta Vigo in La Liga. Buoyant following the appointment of Xavi as coach, the blaugrana went into the game hoping to ride the wave of enthusiasm sweeping the club and earn a much-needed victory.

They were ninth in La Liga going into the game, mathematically closer to the relegation zone than the top of the league table. Celta were struggling down in 16th, just a single point clear of danger and performing far below expectations.

Barcelona got off to a quick start, taking the lead inside five minutes. Unsurprisingly, it was Ansu Fati who drew first blood. The talented teenager came in off the left flank, beat his man and unleashed an accurate effort into the top corner of the net.

Goal Memphis Depay 3-0 Barcelone ! pic.twitter.com/4mrxIcLRbg — Aaron Bigeard (@bigeard_aaron) November 6, 2021

The visitors doubled their lead in the 18th minute. This time Nico played a quick ball just outside the box – Sergio Busquets controlled it before coolly placing his shot into the bottom corner of the net to score his first goal in two years.

Memphis Depay scored Barcelona’s third in the 34th minute. The Dutchman scored a well-placed header after some sterling buildup play involving Nico and Jordi Alba – a cohesive, cogent move.