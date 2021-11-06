WATCH: Karim Benzema doubles Real Madrid’s lead over Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid head in at the break with a 2-0 lead over rivals Rayo Vallecano in La Liga action.

Los Blancos host their Madrileño neighbours at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in a crunch derby clash ahead of the international break next week.

Despite Rayo enjoying a strong start to the 2021/22 campaign, Real Madrid have simply overpowered them in the first 45 minutes.

German international Toni Kroos fired the hosts in front on 13 minutes, in his first goal since bagging the winner against Barcelona in April.

That goal opened the game up at both ends with Randy Nteka and Oscar Trejo denied by Thibaut Courtois and Stole Dimitrievski keeping out Marco Asensio.

But, French superstar Karim Benzema extended their advantage just before the interval with a composed finish from David Alaba’s cross.

Karim Benzema goal for Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano ⚽ David Alaba sends in a terrific cross for the most in-form attacker in the world to finish. Real in cruise control 💪 pic.twitter.com/BAqUTcpK3u — BirdieFootball (@birdiefootball) November 6, 2021

Rayo will look to turn the tide in the second 45 minutes, however, the hosts look to have a firm grip on the tie as it stands.

