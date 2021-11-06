Watch: Ansu Fati scores out of nothing to send Barcelona into lead at Celta Vigo

Barcelona travelled to Galicia this afternoon to take on Celta Vigo in La Liga. Buoyant following the appointment of Xavi as coach, the blaugrana went into the game hoping to ride the wave of enthusiasm sweeping the club and earn a much-needed victory.

They were ninth in La Liga going into the game, mathematically closer to the relegation zone than the top of the league table. Celta were struggling down in 16th, just a single point clear of danger and performing far below expectations.

Barcelona got off to a quick start, taking the lead inside five minutes. Unsurprisingly, it was Ansu Fati who drew first blood. The talented teenager came in off the left flank, beat his man and unleashed an accurate effort into the top corner of the net.

What a beautiful goal by fati 🔥pic.twitter.com/kokfsmwARU — Baggio 🇮🇶 (@BaggioM10) November 6, 2021

Fati also delivered the decisive goal during Barcelona’s pivotal 1-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League during the week. He’ll be integral to Xavi’s Barcelona moving forward.