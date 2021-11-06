La Liga News

Sergio Ramos still not ready to join group training at Paris Saint-Germain

Sergio Ramos has endured a torrid beginning to his Paris Saint-Germain career since joining from Real Madrid in the summer.

Ramos is yet to make his competitive debut for his new club through injury, and won’t train with the rest of his team-mates for at least another week according to El Partidazo de Cope.

As noted by Managing Madrid’s Matt Wiltse, the last time Ramos was consistently available and played three consecutive matches was back in December of 2020.

Since them, he’s managed to play two consecutive games in January, two in March, 49 minutes with Spain at the end of March and then one game in May, a Champions League semi-final with Chelsea where he was clearly unfit.

Ramos will be itching to get back on the pitch and prove he still has what it takes to compete with the elite of the elite, but his 35-year-old body appears to be letting him down.

In his absence, Madrid have coped well, it must be said. Eder Militao and David Alaba have established a competent centre-back partnership so far this season.

Real Madrid Sergio Ramos

