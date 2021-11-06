Real Madrid’s expected lineup for visit of Rayo Vallecano revealed

Real Madrid welcome high-flying Rayo Vallecano to the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga this evening in what’s a tasty local derby.

Madrid go into the game second in the league table, level on points with third-placed Sevilla and just a point behind pace-setters Real Sociedad.

Rayo, despite only earning promotion to Spanish football’s top flight last season, are sixth. They’re two points behind Atletico Madrid and a Champions League place, four behind Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is unable to call upon the injured trio of Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos and Fede Valverde for the game. Rodrygo is a doubt.

🎯 Objetivo: ¡Sumar tres puntos y colocarnos primero de @LaLiga!#RealMadridRayo — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 6, 2021

The Italian is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3 shape, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Casemiro is in line to anchor the midfield, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric either side of him. Karim Benzema will lead the line, flanked by Marco Asensio and Vinicius.