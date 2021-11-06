Real Madrid host Rayo, Giroud criticises Benzema’s France return and Barcelona eye Bakambu

Ancelotti rotates ahead of Rayo Vallecano clash

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has opted for two starting changes for their crunch Madrid derby clash with Rayo Vallecano.

The veteran Italian coach has rotated Spanish international Marco Asensio back into the starting XI, with Lucas Vazquez dropping down to the bench, and Eduardo Camavinga in for the rested Luka Modric.

Read more here.

Giroud criticises Benzema’s France return

The decision to bring Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema back into the France squad has been criticised by Les Bleus star Olivier Giroud.

Benzema netted four goals at Euro 2020, and scored in both the semi final and final of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League, but Giroud believes his comeback has been an overall negative.

Read more here.

Barcelona eye Bakambu as Aguero stop gap replacement

Barcelona could target former Villarreal star Cedric Bakambu as a short term replacement for Sergio Aguero in 2022.

According to reports from Diario AS, the ongoing financial issues at the Camp Nou mean Barcelona cannot afford a high profile purchase, but could move for free transfer option Bakambu.

Read more here.

Images via Getty Images