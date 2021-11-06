Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid deserved tight Rayo Vallecano win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was delighted at full time as his side moved to the top of La Liga with a 2-1 win over neighbours Rayo Vallecano.

Los Blancos survived a late storm of Rayo attacks in the Spanish capital but they eventually squeezed over the line with all three points.

Toni Kroos fired them in front on 13 minutes, before captain Karim Benzema doubled the hosts advantage just before the whistle as he slotted him David Alaba’s fine back post cross.

However, the visitors looked determined to secure a late equaliser after substitute Radamel Falcao scored to set up a tense finale.

But despite a nervous end to the game, Ancelotti insisted his side deserved to hang on for all three points.

“The three points we have collected are deserved,” as reported via El Chiringuito TV.

“We played very well tonight, I am very happy with the final result.

“Yes, we suffering in the game. But it is normal to suffer in football, is it not?”

Real Madrid now have a two point lead over previous league leaders Real Sociedad at the top of the pile after catching up with La Real on games played in 2021/22.

However, the Basque side will retake top spot over the international break if they can pick up three points away at Osasuna tomorrow.

