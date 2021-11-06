Barcelona’s expected lineup to face Celta Vigo revealed

Barcelona travel to Galicia this afternoon to take on Celta Vigo in La Liga. Buoyant following the appointment of Xavi as head coach, the blaugrana will hope to ride the wave of enthusiasm sweeping the club and earn a much-needed victory.

They’re ninth in La Liga going into the game, mathematically closer to the relegation zone than the top of the league table. Celta are struggling down in 16th, just a single point clear of danger and performing far below expectations.

Xavi Hernández returns home 6 years after his goodbye from Camp Nou 💙❤️ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 6, 2021

Barcelona are missing Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Gerard Pique through injury, while Sergi Roberto and Sergino Dest are both classified as doubts.

✨ M A T C H D A Y !

🏆 @LaLigaEN

🏟 Estadio de Balaídos

📍 Vigo

🆚 @RCCeltaEN

⏰ 4:15pm CET

📲 #CeltaBarça — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 6, 2021

They’re expected to set up in a 4-3-3 shape, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen starting in goal behind a back four of Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets is thought to be in line to anchor the midfield, with Frenkie de Jong and Gavi either side of him. Ansu Fati will lead the line, flanked by Philippe Coutinho and Memphis Depay.