Barcelona eye Cedric Bakambu as Sergio Aguero replacement in 2022

Barcelona could target former Villarreal star Cedric Bakambu as a short term replacement for Sergio Aguero in 2022.

Aguero’s start to life in Catalonia has been ruined by injuries in 2021 and the Argentinian star has since been ruled out for a minimum of three months due to a potential heart condition.

Barcelona are cautiously optimistic over Aguero being able to play a role in 2022 but based on the nature of his current issue the club are making contingency plans.

According to reports from Diario AS, the ongoing financial issues at the Camp Nou mean Barcelona cannot afford a high profile purchase, but could move for free transfer option Bakambu.

The DR Congo international has enjoyed a strong goal return, since joining Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan from Villarreal in 2018, but he is out of contract on January 1.

Barcelona reached out to Bakambu’s agent ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, but declined to match Guoan’s asking price, and brought in Luuk de Jong on loan instead.

