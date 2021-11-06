Alaves extend unbeaten run with last gasp Levante win

Alaves have continued their impressive recent La Liga form thanks to a late 2-1 win at home to Levante.

Javi Calleja was forced to ride out a storm in the opening weeks of the 2021/22 campaign after racking up five straight defeats at the beginning of the season.

However, the Basque side have steadied in recent weeks, with this win securing ten points from their last four league games ahead of the international break.

Despite the final result, Alaves made hard work of it at the Estadio Mendizorrotza, with Jorge de Frutos putting the visitors into an early lead.

Calleja’s side continued to struggle to fluency after the restart, but they were handed a gift late on, as de Frutos’ foul allowed Joselu to level from the penalty spot.

However, despite looking set be settling for a point, Joselu grabbed his chance to bury a close range winner in added time in a dramatic climax in the Basque Country.

Joselu wins it at the death for Alaves!! 🤪🔥 What a leap and what a header! 👊 pic.twitter.com/zEeVBfebDT — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) November 6, 2021

Images via La Liga TV