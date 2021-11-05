Toni Kroos could retire at Real Madrid, according to his agent.

Kroos has been at the Santiago Bernabeu since 2011 when he signed from Bayern Munich.

Since then, the German has become a club icon, making 219 La Liga appearances to date and winning countless titles, including three Champions League titles.

Recently, however, he has been linked with his current contract set to expire in 2023.

But according to Kroos’ agent, a move away from the Bernabeu is not only unlikely this winter or next summer, there’ every chance the German could retire in the Spanish capital.

“I think that Toni will end his career at Real Madrid,” said Volker Strooth to Florian Plettenburg.

“He hasn’t told me in any phone call that he would like to leave. He and his family are very happy in Madrid.”

Kroos remains a crucial part of Real Madrid’s midfield, part of the trusted trident, along with Casemiro and Luka Modric.

The 31-year-old retired from international football after a last season, a decision he hopes will help him continue to be a stalwart at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And under Carlo Ancelotti, who is known for trusting veteran figures. it’s unlikely Kroos is going anywhere soon.