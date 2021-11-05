Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak reveals Premier League ambition

The Swedish international has established himself as a key player in Imanol Alguacil’s side following his 2019 move from Borussia Dortmund.

His 17 La Liga goals in 2020/21, alongside an eye catching showing for Sweden at Euro 2020, has brought him to the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Isak extended his contract at the Reale Arena ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with his new deal running until 2026, plus the inclusion of a €90m release clause.

However, despite his commitment to the current Spanish league leaders, Isak is open to a move to England as his career develops.

“I am in a good place at the moment, I am very happy, but one day it would be nice to play in England,” as per reports from The Independent

“They have six or seven of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s a very high level, and of course, one day it could be an alternative.