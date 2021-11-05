Newcastle plot 2022 swoop for Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Newcastle United could target Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as their first signing in 2022.

The Magpies are set to dip into the winter market with a major spending spree following their buyout from the Saudi Arabian backed PIF group last month.

The club are set to appoint Eddie Howe as their new manager, following the exit of Steve Bruce, with the former Bournemouth boss set to be handed a sizeable war chest in January.

According to reports from El Nacional, via ESPN, Barcelona club president Joan Laporta wants to keep the German international at the Camp Nou.

However, due to the ongoing financial issues in Catalonia, Barcelona could be forced to sell certain key names in the mid season market.

Newcastle could make an opening offer of around €55m for the 29-year-old with Barcelona open to talks over a deal.

Ter Stegen may need to be convinced to agree to a move to St. James’ Park with the Magpies putting together a long term project to bring Champions League football back to Tyneside.

Images via Getty Images