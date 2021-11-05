Celta Vigo vs Barcelona TV details, kick-off time and form guide

Barcelona are back in action this weekend when they face Celta Vigo away from home.

It has been a turbulent season so far for the Blaugrana, and they head into this weekend in ninth position.

They also remain managerless, and while it’s possible Xavi Hernandez has been announced before the clash with Celta, interim boss Sergi Barjuan will take charge of this game.

But what can we expect from the clash this weekend? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the game?

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona will kick-off at 4.15pm Spanish time or 3.15pm UK time at Abanca Balaidos.

Is it on TV?

This game will be shown on Movistar in Spain, while UK viewers will miss this one due to the 3pm blackout.

US viewers can catch this fixture on ESPN+.

Form guide

Celta Vigo head into this one following a goalless draw away to Rayo Vallecano, becoming the first team in six games not to suffer defeat in Vallecas.

Before that, Celta were beaten 2-0 by Real Sociedad to follow up only their third win of the season, a 3-0 victory over Getafe.

Pressure is on for Galicians and head coach Chacho Caudet heading into this one following a very disappointing start to the season.

Barcelona know how that feels, currently in ninth place and heading to Galicia on the back of three league games without a win.

They drew with Alaves last time out in the league, but since then, they have picked up a big Champions League win over Dynamo Kyiv thanks to the now fit again Ansu Fati.