Cadiz secure vital win away at Athletic Bilbao

Cadiz have picked up just their second victory of the 2021/22 La Liga season as Alvaro Cervera’s side won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.

The Andalucians have struggled in recent weeks, but they stamped their mark on the game from the start, as Salvi Sanchez pounced on a loose ball inside the box to fire them ahead.

The hosts continued to have the edge after the restart with Athletic Bilbao stopper Unai Simon making two key stops to keep the Basque side in the tie.

But with Cadiz unable to find that all important second goal in the closing stages, Cervera’s side were forced to hang on to secure all three points.

Substitute Nico Williams almost nicked a point for Marcelino’s side but Jeremias Ledsema produced a crucial stop to keep deny him an equaliser.

Up next for Cadiz after the international break is trip to rock bottom Getafe with Athletic Bilbao away at Levante.

Images via Getty Images