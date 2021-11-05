Barcelona complete Xavi agreement after paying Al-Sadd release clause

Barcelona have completed the appointment of Xavi Hernandez.

The Blaugrana have been working away at appointing their former midfielder as the club’s next head coach for days following Ronald Koeman’s sacking last week.

Xavi was instantly installed as the priority following his two successful years at Al-Sadd, and on Wednesday, Barca directors Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste set off to Doha to discuss terms with the Qatari side.

It was hoped Barca could pay a reduced fee to lure Xavi to Camp Nou amid their financial struggles, but Al-Sadd have confirmed that the release clause stipulated in the Spaniard’s contract, believed to be €5million, has now been paid.

The Qatari outfit say they have agreed to the move, meaning Barcelona are now free to appoint him as their new head coach.

It’s believed he will join Alemany and Yuste on a flight back to Catalonia on Saturday ahead of Barca’s clash with Celta Vigo.

Though, interim boss Sergi Barjuan will remain in charge for that game.

Xavi’s first game in charge will be a derby clash with Espanyol on November 20, after the international break.

Al Sadd chief Turki Al-Ali said in a statement: “Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.

“Xavi and his family will remain welcome in Doha, and our relationship will continue.”