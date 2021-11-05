Barcelona interim boss Sergi Barjuan admits he took a risk with Ousmane Dembélé.

Dembélé only returned during the week after four months out injured, missing the first three months of the campaign.

The winger suffered a serious knee injury during the summer while on international duty and had to have an operation.

Dembélé was brought off the bench in Barcelona‘s Champions League win over Dynamo Kyiv, a must-win game.

And while he impressed during the clash, he played much more than he was supposed to.

After so long out, the idea was that the 24-year-old would play around 15 minutes, but he played more than 25 minutes.

And the following day, it was confirmed Dembélé had suffered a hamstring injury, ruling him out for three weeks.

Barca interim boss Barjuan has received some criticism over that, but he says it is a risk he felt was necessary.

“I had to take decisions,” he said during his latest press conference. “After the game, we were all happy.

“Dembélé came in to play and yesterday he was injured, unfortunately.

“If he wasn’t injured today, no one would say anything. We won and Dembélé played.

“Football has these risks.”

Dembélé is expected to return after Barca’s clash with Espanyol after the international break.