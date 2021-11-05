Ousmane Dembélé has learned the extent of his latest injury setback.

The Barcelona winger only returned during the week after four months out with a knee injury.

The Frenchman required an operation during the summer after picking up a serious injury at Euro 2020.

As a result, he missed pre-season and the first three months of the campaign.

Dembélé returned on Wednesday night as Barcelona defeated Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League, making an impressive appearance from the bench.

But since then, he has suffered yet another injury setback, suffering a strain in his hamstring.

And according to Sport, Dembélé is expected to be out for three weeks in total.

Thankfully for the 24-year-old, the international break follows this week’s clash with Celta Vigo, so he should only miss two more games if he remains on schedule.

That would be the Celta clash and the derby with Espanyol, which is likely to be Xavi Hernandez’s first game in charge.