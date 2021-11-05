Barcelona fans are absolutely delighted over the appointment of Xavi Hernandez.

Xavi will be the next head coach at Barca following a week of negotiations in Doha, the former midfielder replacing Ronald Koeman.

Barca directors Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste have been in Doha since Wednesday having talks with Al-Sadd, and on Saturday, they will return with Xavi in their company.

Al-Sadd confirmed earlier today that Barcelona had agreed to pay the full release clause, believed to be €5million, and from there the choice is Xavi’s.

The 41-year-old had already told Al-Sadd his wish to return to Catalonia after six years in Qatar, four as a player and two as a head coach, and that is that.

Xavi will now take over at Barca in what will be an exciting chapter for the club following a very difficult period both on and off the pitch.

And Barcelona fans can’t wait. Here’s how some fans reacted to the news on Twitter.

