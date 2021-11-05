Barcelona have confirmed their squad list to face Celta Vigo on Saturday afternoon.

The Blaugrana return to La Liga action on Saturday as they make the trip to Abanca Balaidos to face Celta.

It has been a busy week for Barca in their bid to hire Xavi Hernandez as their new boss, and while it’s inevitable the midfielder will be the new head coach at Camp Nou, he won’t be in charge here.

Interim boss Sergi Barjuan will take his final game here, and it is the final game before the international break.

Barca could really do with a win, too, now three La Liga games without a win following last weekend’s draw with Alaves.

Since then, they have picked up all three points in the Champions League, beating Dynamo Kyiv.

And during that game, Ousmane Dembélé returned to play his first game in four months, but he is not available here, ruled out for another three weeks following a hamstring injury.

The likes of Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong, who have all recently returned from injury, do remain fit and are included here.

Here is the squad list in full.