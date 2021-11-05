Xavi Hernandez is expected to be announced as the new Barcelona head coach today.

Barca executives Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste have been in Doha for the last couple of days to negotiate Xavi’s exit from Al-Sadd.

The former Barca midfielder has had to do some negotiating of his own, too, visiting the palace of current club Al-Sadd chairman Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani to discuss his release on Thursday night.

And as we head into to the weekend, it is now pretty clear that Xavi will be the next head coach of Barcelona, succeeding Ronald Koeman, who was sacked last week.

As per Sport, Barca are set to make the announcement today ahead of Xavi heading to Catalonia with Alemany and Yuste on Saturday.

Xavi won’t be in charge of Barca for their clash with Celta on Saturday, but he will have time to get settled over the international break ahead of taking charge of the derby with Espanyol after the break.