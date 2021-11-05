Atletico Madrid are set to receive an injury boost ahead of their clash with Valencia.

Atleti were humbled by Liverpool in the Champions League during the week, losing 2-0 at Anfield.

The defeat leaves Atleti’s hopes of progression in a little doubt, Diego Simeone‘s men now a point behind Porto in second place with two games remaining.

Before the defeat in Merseyside, Atletico pulled off one of their best performances of the season, defeating Real Betis 3-0 at home.

Atleti are in the thick of things at the top of the table, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

And ahead of a clash with Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano this weekend, they have been handed a welcome boost.

Defender Geoffrey Kondogbia is back in full training and will be in contention after three games out with a muscular injury.

It will be a welcome boost for Los Rojiblancos, especially after Felipe’s disastrous performance during the week.