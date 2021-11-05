Atletico Madrid La Liga

Atletico Madrid handed injury boost ahead of Valencia clash

Atletico Madrid are set to receive an injury boost ahead of their clash with Valencia.

Atleti were humbled by Liverpool in the Champions League during the week, losing 2-0 at Anfield.

The defeat leaves Atleti’s hopes of progression in a little doubt, Diego Simeone‘s men now a point behind Porto in second place with two games remaining.

Before the defeat in Merseyside, Atletico pulled off one of their best performances of the season, defeating Real Betis 3-0 at home.

Atleti are in the thick of things at the top of the table, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand.

And ahead of a clash with Valencia at the Wanda Metropolitano this weekend, they have been handed a welcome boost.

Defender Geoffrey Kondogbia is back in full training and will be in contention after three games out with a muscular injury.

It will be a welcome boost for Los Rojiblancos, especially after Felipe’s disastrous performance during the week.

