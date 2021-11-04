Xavi Hernandez will have to do the leg work himself to secure his move to Camp Nou.

The former Blaugrana midfielder has been earmarked as Ronald Koeman‘s replacement from the get-go, and Barca chiefs Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste have been in Doha since yesterday.

The Barca directors have been in discussions with the chiefs of Al-Sadd, Xavi’s current club, but negotiations aren’t progressing quite as quickly as expected.

In fact, reports claim Xavi himself is going to have to attend a meeting before things can move forward.

According to Sport, Xavi will attend the palace of Al-Sadd president Mohamad bin Khalifa al Thani today to negotiate his own exit after around two years at the club as head coach and four as a player.

Xavi has a release clause of around €5million, and Barca are not keen to pay that figure, negotiating a reduced fee.

But it is Xavi himself who will have to convince his current bosses to allow him to make the switch.

Oh to be a fly on the wall in that palace today.