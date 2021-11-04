Xavi Hernandez could return to Barcelona with Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste.

The former Barca player is expected to take over his former club following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona chiefs Alemany and Yuste have been in Doha, Qatar, since Wednesday in a bid to negotiate Xavi’s release from current club Al-Sadd.

And according to the most recent reports from Sport, and based on what Yuste told reporters in a Doha hotel, Xavi could actually return with the directors.

Xavi will meet with Al-Sadd chairman Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani at his palace this evening to discuss the terms of his release, and if all goes well, he is expected to spend Friday saying his goodbyes and preparing for a return to Catalonia on the same flight as Alemany and Yuste on Saturday.

That would mean the former midfielder could be in place ahead of the international break, which will be followed by a derby with Espanyol.

Meanwhile, he is not likely to be in Galicia for Barca’s clash with Celta Vigo on Saturday afternoon.