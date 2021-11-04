Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior says he is glad to be helping Karim Benzema towards a possible Balon d’Or win.

Benzema scored another brace on Wednesday night to see off Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and to sends Los Blancos top of their group.

And once again, Vinicius was instrumental for both goals, pulling off two assists to take his record for the season to nine goals and seven assists for the season.

Vinicius has been superb under Carlo Ancelotti, finding the consistency and the final product he often lacked as a youngster under Zinedine Zidane.

And while the main goal is to help Real Madrid achieve their team goals this season, be that a La Liga or a Champions League title, the winger is delighted to be helping Benzema in his campaign to win a Balon d’Or.

“I am very happy with the game I’ve had today, I want to continue like this and help the team until the end of the season,” the Brazilian said after the game.

“To play at the Bernabeu is a tremendous joy. The Bernabeu always has a great affection for me and it’s a joy for me to be doing good things.

“I’m very happy to be giving another assist for Karim. I want to always be my best version, Karim also, and I want to continue helping him to be able to win the Balon d’Or.”

Benzema remains unlikely to win the Balon d’Or, behind Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, but another fine season is helping his case, the Frenchman now on 13 goals and eight assists from 14 games.