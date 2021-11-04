Sevilla captain Jesus Navas set to miss two months of football through injury

Jesus Navas has been ruled out for two months due to injury according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The Sevilla captain picked up an injury during the second half of their Champions League tie with Lille this past week.

The news means that the Andalusian will miss this Sunday’s Seville derby with Real Betis. He’s suffered an injury to the rectus anterior of his right quadriceps, and will miss eight weeks.

Navas turns 36 this month, and won’t return to action for his hometown club until the beginning of 2022.

As well as the Seville derby, he’ll also miss Sevilla’s games with Wolfsburg and Salzburg in the Champions League and clashes with Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga.

Sevilla are third in La Liga as things stand, a point off Real Sociedad in first and level with Real Madrid in second. They’re bottom of Group G in the Champions League.